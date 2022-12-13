WD-40 Co. said Tuesday its board of directors declared a dividend increase of more than 6% to 83 cents a share. The dividend is payable Jan. 31 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 13, the maker of cleaning and maintenance products said. Shares of WD-40 were flat in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up 1.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Wave, GSK enter strategic collaboration that could be worth up to $3.3 billion in milestone payments - December 13, 2022
- Outside the Box: An antiquated regulatory regime allowed SBF to ‘f— up’ - December 13, 2022
- BookWatch: ‘I had invested a lot in myself and felt ready to take the plunge.’ This self-made millionaire is now sharing his top money-making secrets. - December 13, 2022