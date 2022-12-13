WD-40 Co. said Tuesday its board of directors declared a dividend increase of more than 6% to 83 cents a share. The dividend is payable Jan. 31 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 13, the maker of cleaning and maintenance products said. Shares of WD-40 were flat in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up 1.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

