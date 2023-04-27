The U.S. seeks to manage its competition with China and work together where possible, not halt trade between the two countries, says a top Biden adviser.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: The debt ceiling nightmare could be a bond and gold buyer’s dream - April 27, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil ends higher after erasing rally scored after OPEC+ rate cuts - April 27, 2023
- Earnings Results: FIS stock on track for biggest post-earnings gain in more than 3 years - April 27, 2023