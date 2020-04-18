We need tech more than ever, but that doesn’t mean we are willing to pay for it

The recent flip-flop in investor sentiment toward Zoom Video illustrates the double-edged sword that nearly every tech company faces during the coronavirus pandemic: while tech is needed now more than ever, there is also a downside scenario at nearly every tech company right now. The first quarter earnings season will be the first glimpse at that dichotomy.
