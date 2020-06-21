States like Arizona, Florida and Texas have seen record jumps in daily cases of coronavirus but have not mandated citizens to wear masks in public.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Wearing masks is ‘all we have’ to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus, former FDA commissioner says - June 21, 2020
- Key Words: Brett Favre: Colin Kaepernick is a hero — like Pat Tillman — and deserves another chance to play in the NFL - June 21, 2020
- In One Chart: Thousands of years of data suggest it’s time for this investment to shine - June 21, 2020