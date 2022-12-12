Weber Inc. announced Monday morning that it has reached an agreement with BDT Capital Partners to be taken private. Funds managed by BDT Capital will purchase all of the Weber shares they don’t already own for $8.05 a share in a deal that assigns the maker of barbecue grills a $3.7 billion enterprise value. Weber’s shares closed Friday at $6.50. The company noted in a release that the $8.05/share price that BDT Capital will pay is a 60% premium to the stock’s closing price on Oct. 24, the last trading day before it submitted a non-binding deal proposal to Weber that the grill maker then disclosed. Weber shares were halted Monday morning ahead of the take-private announcement. Weber expects the deal to close in the first half of 2023.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

