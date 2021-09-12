Weekend Sip: Who needs a Pumpkin Spice Latte when you can drink pumpkin spice-flavored hard seltzer?

Bud Light has introduced a fall variety pack, with pumpkin spice, toasted marshmallow, apple crisp and maple pear flavors
