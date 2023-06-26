Promising results for weight-loss treatments that could compete with Ozempic and Wegovy, along with new screening recommendations for fatty-liver disease, emerge from diabetes conference.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : FibroGen to discontinue late-stage trial of treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, stock slides 75% - June 26, 2023
- Earnings Outlook: Does Nike have too many sneakers? Its financial results could tell us whether shoes will get cheaper. - June 26, 2023
- : Dow gives back earlier gains, stocks end lower after Russia’s brief rebellion - June 26, 2023