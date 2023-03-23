WW International Inc. WW, the parent company of Weight Watchers, said late Thursday its chairman would not stand for re-election, and is stepping down. Raymond Debbane, the current chair, will step down the day before the company’s May 9 annual meeting, WW said, with the board appointing Thilo Semmelbauer as chairman-elect. Semmelbauer has been a board member since September 2016. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story