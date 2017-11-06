Weight Watchers soars to record price levels after earnings

Weight Watchers International Inc. shares soared to levels that would mean yet more record highs after releasing third-quarter earnings Monday afternoon. The weight-loss company reported net income of $44.7 million, or 65 cents a share, on revenue of $323.7 million, after reporting earnings of 53 cents a share on revenue of $280.8 million a year ago. Analysts on average expected Weight Watchers to report earnings of 51 cents a share on sales of $316 million, according to FactSet. After the earnings beat, shares soared higher than $50, a level the stock has never surpassed in regular trading, after closing with a 0.3% gain at $44.80. Weight Watchers stock has nearly quadrupled in 2017, increasing more than 294% amid a 15.6% gain for the S&P 500 index , making investor Oprah Winfrey even richer in the process.

