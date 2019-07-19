A day after a crowd of Trump supporters chanted “Send her back,” Rep. Ilhan Omar received a hero’s welcome Thursday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ‘Welcome home Ilhan!’ Rep. Omar gets hero’s welcome in Minnesota - July 18, 2019
- MarketWatch First Take: Microsoft is killing it in all businesses except for one - July 18, 2019
- Earnings Results: CrowdStrike CEO says ‘legacy technologies are just failing’ after giving confident earnings outlook - July 18, 2019