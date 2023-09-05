Wells Fargo & Co. WFC on Tuesday named Credit Suisse veteran banker Jill Ford as head of equity capital markets in its Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), reporting to Tim O’Hara, head of banking. Ford will work out of the bank’s New York City office after 30 years of investment banking experience, including most recently as co-head of Equity Capital Markets Americas at Credit Suisse. Ford was also co-chair of the equity valuation committee at Credit Suisse. Earlier this year, UBS Group AG UBS acquired Credit Suisse in a $3.2 billion rescue deal and then announced plans to lay off 35,000 people. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

