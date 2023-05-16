Wells Fargo & Co. WFC has settled a shareholder lawsuit from 2016 with a payment of $1 billion, a spokesperson from the bank confirmed in an email to MarketWatch. The Wall Street Journal initially reported the settlement citing court documents. “This agreement resolves a consolidated securities class action lawsuit involving the company and several former executives and a director, who have not been with the company for several years,” a bank spokesperson said. “While we disagree with the allegations in this case, we are pleased to have resolved this matter.” The suit was filed after a fake accounts scandal that began in 2016 and centered on fake bank accounts created by bank employees trying to meet lofty sales targets, without the consent of customers. Shares of Wells Fargo are down 0.6% on Tuesday and have lost 6.7% of their value in 2023, compared to a 7.3% gain by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

