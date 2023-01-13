Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. WFC slumped 2.6% in premarket trading Friday, after the bank reported fourth-quarter profit that was more than halved but topped expectations, while revenue fell short. Net income fell to $2.59 billion, or 67 cents a share, from $5.47 billion, or $1.38 a share, in the year-ago period. That beat above the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of 60 cents. Total revenue declined 5.7% to $19.66 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $19.99 billion, while net interest income climbed 45.0% to $13.43 billion to top expectations of $12.97 billion. The bank, which said earlier this week that it was shrinking its home-mortgage business and exiting the correspondent business, said consumer banking and lending loans increased 4% and commercial banking loans climbed 18%. Provision for credit losses was $957 million. The stock has tacked on 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF WFC has rallied 13.7% and the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 8.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

