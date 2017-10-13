Wells Fargo stock slides after tepid growth, legal costs weigh on earnings

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. {s: wfc] slid 1.8% in early-morning trading Friday as the bank reported lower-than-expected revenue, and earnings muddied by a one-time charge. Wells said it had revenue of $21.9 billion in the third quarter, down 2% compared to a year ago and lower than the FactSet consensus of $22.4 billion. It had per-share earnings of $0.84, which included a litigation accrual of 20 cents per share for pre-crisis mortgage investigations, versus $1.03 a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.02. “Over the past year we have made fundamental changes to transform Wells Fargo as part of our effort to rebuild trust and build a better bank,” CEO Tim Sloan said in a release. “We saw total average deposit growth; loan growth in our residential mortgage, credit card and subscription finance portfolios; as well as higher assets under management in Wealth and Investment Management.” Shares in the bank, which has struggled with numerous consumer scandals for over a year, are flat for the year, compared to a 15.6% increase for the Dow Jones Industrial Average [S: djia]

