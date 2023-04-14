Wells Fargo & Co. WFC stock is up 0.8% in premarket trades after it beat its net income and revenue targets. Wells Fargo said its first-quarter profit rose to $4.99 billion, or $1.23 a share, from $3.79 billion, or 91 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue grew to $20.73 billion from $17.73 billion. Wells Fargo was expected to earn $1.13 a share on revenue of $20.09 billion, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. CEO Charlie Scharf said the first-quarter results were “strong” and that the bank is “glad to have been in a strong position to help support the U.S. financial system during the recent events that impacted the banking industry.” Shares of Wells Fargo are down just under 4% in 2023, compared an 8% rise by the S&P 500 SPX, a 2.7% gain by the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA and a 4.8% year-to-date drop by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLFMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story