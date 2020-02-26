Wendy’s shares fall premarket as earnings beat offset by soft guidance

Wendy’s Co. shares slid 4.4% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the fast-food company matched profit estimates for the fourth quarter but offered guidance that was slightly short of estimates. The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $26.5 million, or 11 cents a share, in the quarter, up from $18.8 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 8 cents, matching the FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $427.2 million from $397.8 million, just ahead of the $425.0 million FactSet consensus. The company is now expecting 2020 sales to range from $12.0 billion to $12.5 billion. It expects adjusted EPS of 60 cents to 62 cents. The FactSet consensus is for 2020 EPS of 65 cents. Shares have gained 34% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

