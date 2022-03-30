Wendy’s to launch a virtual restaurant on April 2

Wendy’s Co. announced the April 2 launch of its first virtual restaurant, in partnership with Meta’s Horizons World. Wendyverse will feature a restaurant that replicates a bricks-and-mortar Wendy’s location, and the Buck BiscuitDome, a basketball court where guests can be on court, and get deals on real-life Wendy’s menu items. Users must have a Quest 2 virtual reality headset to participate in the 3D world. Those without the headset can go to the Wendyverse website for a viewer-only experience. Wendy’s stock has gained 9.8% over the past year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story