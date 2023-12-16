“I also have about $75,000 in some stocks that are holding their own, but are not doing much of anything.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- We’re in our 70s with a chronic illness and have $300,000 in 6-month CDs, and $100,000 in cash. Is this a good strategy? - December 16, 2023
- I’m 59 and have $190,000 in income in quasi-retirement. Can my wife and I live comfortably with one or two trips a year? - December 16, 2023
- Dow posts third straight record close, S&P 500 scores longest weekly win streak in six years - December 16, 2023