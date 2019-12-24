Wesco International confirms has made $90-a -share offer for Anixter International

Wesco International Inc. , a provider of electrical, industrial and communications original equipment products and other services, said Tuesday it has made an offer of $90 a share to acquire Anixter International Inc. . Anixter is already the subject of a going-private deal involving a fund sponsored by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice at $86 a share, or a value of $3.9 billion. That bid was raised late Monday from an original $82.50 a share, and includes a $2.50 contingent value right if CD&R agrees to acquire Wesco, or sell Anixter to Wesco within a year of the deal closing. Wesco said a combination of the two would create a leading electrical and data communications distributor. “We are currently determining next steps to effect a transaction and expect to have further comment on these matters shortly,” Wesco Chief Executive John Engel said in a statement. Wesco shares were up 5% premarket on the news, while Anixter was not yet traded.

