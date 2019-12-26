Wesco ups bid for Anixter International to $93.50 a share

Wesco International Inc. said late Thursday that it had improved its acquisition offer for Anixter International Inc. to $93.50 a share from $90. Anixter is already the subject of a going-private deal involving a fund sponsored by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice at $86 a share, or a value of $3.9 billion. Wesco made an offer for Anixter late Tuesday. “We strongly believe this transformative combination is in the best interests of both companies’ stockholders and that our proposal represents a superior company proposal compared to Anixter’s current agreement with CD&R,” Wesco Chief Executive John Engel wrote in a statement.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

