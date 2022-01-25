: West Virginia taxpayers will pay a profitable steelmaker $1.7 billion for jobs during tightest labor market in decades

Profitable steelmaker Nucor will get $1.7 billion in a conditional subsidy deal from West Virginia, but it’s unclear how many West Virginians will be employed.
