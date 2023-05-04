Western Alliance Bancorp’s WAL stock moved more deeply into the red on Thursday morning after a report by the Financial Times that the bank is considering strategic alternatives for its business. Western Alliance stock fell 58% in recent trades to $12.35 a share, lower than the stock’s price of $22 a share in its initial public offering in 2005. The move down came despite an update from the bank about growth in deposits and an increased mix of insured deposits at its franchise. The stock has already been halted and re-started during the session, according to NasdaqTrader.com.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

