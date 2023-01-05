Shares of Western Digital Corp. WDC were up more than 6% in premarket trading Thursday after Bloomberg News reported that the company had reignited merger talks with Kioxia, a Japanese memory manufacturer. The story, which came out late Wednesday, said that the talks between the two companies are in the early stages and may not ultimately lead to a merger. Western Digital and Kioxia are already involved in a joint venture together, according to the report. MarketWatch has reached out to Western Digital for comment. Shares of Western Digital have lost half their value over the past 12 months. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

