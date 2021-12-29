Western Digital’s stock surges to pace the S&P 500’s winners after rival Samsung has to ‘adjust’ operations due to COVID

Shares of Western Digital Corp. shot up 5.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday toward a sixth-straight gain, enough to make the data storage company’s stock the biggest gainer among S&P 500 components. Benchmark analyst Mark Miller said he believes the rally is being driven by South Korea-based rival Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.’s announcement that it had to “temporarily adjust operations” a its manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China, had to put its plant Xian, China as a result of the “ongoing COVID-19 situation.” Miller reiterated the buy rating he’s had on Western Digital’s stock since at least the past 2 1/2 years, and kept his stock price target at $92, which implies a TK% upside from current levels. The stock, which was headed for the highest close since Aug. 11, has soared 18.7% during its current win streak, which would be the longest since the six-day stretch ended Feb. 19. The stock’s rally Wednesday comes as the SPDR Technology Select Sector slipped 0.1% while the S&P 500 inched up 0.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

