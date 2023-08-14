Westlake Corp. WLK, a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products, said Monday its board has agreed to raise its quarterly dividend by 40% to 50 cents a share from 35.70 cents previously. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 12 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 25. The company has paid a dividend 76 straight quarters since its IPO in August of 2004. The stock has gained 29% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

