WeWork Inc. WE said Friday it will proceed with a 1-for-40 reverse stock split on Sept. 1, as the office-sharing company struggles to regain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s $1 minimum closing price required to continue listing. The stock will start trading on a post-split basis on Sept. 5. The split will be applied to Class A and Class C common stock. Last week, WeWork warned that it has substantial doubt about its solvency as it moves to address its money-losing business. The stock rose 4% premarket on the news but is still down 89% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story