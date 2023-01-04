Office-sharing company WeWork WE said Wednesday it has issued $250 million in two-year bonds to SoftBank Vision Fund II-2 L.P., a unit of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. SOBKY JP:9984 The company said it had liquidity of about $1.35 billion as of Dec. 31, in line with management expectations. The stock was not active premarket, but has fallen 85% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 20%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story