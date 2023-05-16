WeWork Inc. WE on Tuesday named David Tolley as interim chief executive to replace Sandeep Mathrani, who is stepping down as CEO and chairman on May 26. Tolley will work alongside WeWork President Anthony Yazbeck. Board member Daniel Hurwitz will serve as chairman of the board and lead a special committee to search for a permanent CEO.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

