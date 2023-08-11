WeWork Inc.’s stock WE jumped 14.7% in afternoon trading on volume of 297.3 million shares, which is enough to make the co-working spaces provider’s stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. The stock’s rally follow’s Thursday’s record 43.4% surge on record volume of 737.5 million, which came a day after the stock suffered a record 38.6% plunge on volume of 132 million shares to a record-low close of 12.9 cents. That record selloff was in the wake of the company’s warning that it had “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern. The stock, which has now run up 64.3% since closing at Wednesday’s record low, has still plunged 85.2% year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

