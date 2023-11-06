Shares of WeWork Inc. WE are still halted for news, as they have been halted since before the open. The troubled flexible work space company did not respond to a request for comment regarding the halt. The stock was up 35.3% in the premarket before the halt. Late Friday, the Business Wire press release service issued it’s own release saying investors should disregard a previous release that ran, with the headline “A proposal by Cole Capital Funds Seeks to Acquire 51% of all minority ownership shares of WeWork, Inc. for $9.00 per share in Cash.” The stock had plunged 65.8% last week, the biggest weekly loss since the stock started trading in its current form in October 2021, to close Friday at a record low of 84 cents. The stock has lost 90.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 SPX has slipped 2.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

