Office-sharing company, which warned in August it may not be able to stay in business, is now seeking to rework all its leases.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Last burst of leisure spending leads to modest U.S. growth in summer months, Fed’s Beige Book says - September 6, 2023
- Banking: Regional banks facing credit losses for commercial real estate: Moody’s study - September 6, 2023
- : WeWork to renegotiate all of its global leases in its latest effort to rein in costs - September 6, 2023