A WeWork Inc. WE venture with private equity firm Rhone Group has defaulted on a loan on a downtown San Francisco office building, according to a report Thursday. Bloomberg News reported that the venture defaulted on a $240 million loan on building at 600 California St. in San Francisco’s financial district. Last week, WeWork’s board adopted a tax asset preservation plan. WeWork shares rose 1.8% to 49 cents a share Thursday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

