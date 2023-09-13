Shares of WeWork Inc. WE slumped 13.4% in premarket trading, after they enjoyed a record rally in the previous session despite no news reported. The troubled flexible work space provider’s stock had rocketed 87.0% on Tuesday, and had soared 116.6% in two days, to snap a five-session losing streak in which it tumbled 43.9% to close Friday at a split-adjusted record low of $2.65. The company has not responded to a MarketWatch request on Tuesday for comment on the stock’s rally. WeWork shares have plummeted 90.0% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

