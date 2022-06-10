Food was one big driver of price increases in the closely-watched consumer price index
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Personal Finance Daily: What 8.6% inflation looks like for the average grocery shopper and luxury home sales plunge by nearly 18%, the biggest drop since the start of the pandemic - June 10, 2022
- The Escape Home: Can’t afford a vacation home? Consider sharing one - June 10, 2022
- : What 8.6% inflation looks like for the average grocery shopper — bacon is over $7 a pound, cookies are up 49 cents - June 10, 2022