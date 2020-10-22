: What a second COVID wave will do to liquor sales in the festive period

Sales of the French spirits maker Pernod Ricard rebounded faster than expected in the quarter ended in September, but the company cautioned that the last three months of 2020 would be “heavily impacted” by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.
