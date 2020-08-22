What can the U.S. learn from New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea? Dr. Fauci says Americans can do more to battle COVID-19

The infectious-disease expert said, ‘To think that you can ignore the biologic and get the economy back, it’s not going to happen. You have got to do both.’
