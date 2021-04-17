Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was appearing before a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
- : More airlines fill middle seats — in direct opposition to CDC’s own advice on reducing COVID-19 exposure - April 17, 2021
- What determines when Americans reclaim ‘liberty’? Here is Dr. Fauci’s answer - April 17, 2021
- The Big Move: ‘I don’t have the funds or the gusto’: My wife painted our house in Rustic Western — now Realtors want us to whitewash our lives away - April 17, 2021