What if heat waves were named like hurricanes? New push draws mega insurers, Athens and Miami mayors, Red Cross and dozens more stakeholders

Global mayors, insurance executives, scientists, forest restorers, the Red Cross and even more stakeholders are declaring “code red,” saying they can no longer wait to prepare for extreme heat as 30% of the world already copes with deadly heat waves lasting 20 days or longer.
