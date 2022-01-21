: What Russia-Ukraine tensions mean for markets as Putin weighs next move

Tensions over Ukraine aren’t rattling financial markets so far, but investors still appear likely to snap up traditional safe-haven assets should Russia invade, market watchers said.
