: What will put the final nail in the fiscal stimulus coffin? The calendar, maybe

According to observers on and off Capitol Hill, the sheer logistics involved in a complicated, big package like the kind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary have been trying to hammer out in recent weeks make it too late or almost too late to see it enacted by the Nov. 3 election day.
