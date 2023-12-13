Oprah revealed she’s using weight-loss medication as part of her diet plan. Obesity experts also recommend combining diet, exercise and behavioral changes, possibly in tandem with drugs or surgery.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Fed officials do not see further interest-rate rises as likely: Powell - December 13, 2023
- Dow industrials run post-Fed-statement gain to 360 points - December 13, 2023
- Commodities Corner: Here’s what the COP28 pact to phase out fossil fuels means for oil - December 13, 2023