Wheat futures declined on Wednesday, with prices looking to post their lowest settlement since mid-June after the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its U.S. wheat supply outlook. It lifted its 2023/2024 U.S. wheat supply projection to 66.66 million metric tons, from 65.28 million in the June report. The USDA also cut its estimates for 2023/2024 U.S. exports of corn and soybeans – “all this despite the U.S. dollar index continuing to weaken,” said Darin Newsom, Barchart senior market analyst. The most-active September wheat contract WU23 was down 25 ¼ cents, or 3.8%, at $6.35 ¼ a bushel in Chicago, with prices poised for their lowest finish since June 14, FactSet data show. December corn CZ23 traded at $4.83 ¾ a bushel, down 17 ¾ cents, down 3.5%, while November soybeans SX23 fell 29 cents, or 2.1%, to $13.31 ¼ a bushel.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

