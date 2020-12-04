Pfizer and Moderna, the two vaccine makers closest to gaining emergency-use authorization, have announced encouraging early efficacy results.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: A popular stock-market indicator flashes red as Dow soars to records Friday - December 4, 2020
- : When can I get a COVID-19 vaccine? Will the shots be free? Your vaccine questions, answered - December 4, 2020
- Commodities Corner: Gold eyes a more than 20% gain for the year, with more to come in 2021 - December 4, 2020