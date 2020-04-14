‘You can’t ask the people of this state or this country to choose between lives lost and dollars gained,’ New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ‘When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total.’ Can Trump save the U.S. economy and save lives? - April 13, 2020
- 30% of Americans say coronavirus was made in a lab, despite evidence to the contrary, Pew survey finds - April 13, 2020
- U.S. stock futures inch up as brutal earnings season about to begin - April 13, 2020