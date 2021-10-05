: ‘When you drill, you spill’: California oil leak reveals challenge and fervor over leaving fossil fuels for good

A major weekend oil spill off the coast of Southern California contaminated popular Orange County beaches and killed wildlife, emboldening calls from some for the populous state and major economic engine to further cut ties with the oil industry.
