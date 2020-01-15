The field of Democrats looking to beat President Donald Trump this year — including the six on the stage Tuesday night — are aligned in their pledge to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement. Most candidates want to end new fossil-fuel leasing on public lands and several are critical of fracking. A few have latched onto the Green New Deal.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Where Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg and the leading 2020 Democrats stand on climate change - January 14, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. may cut all military aid to Iraq if troops are asked to leave - January 14, 2020
- Trump calls on Apple to unlock suspects’ phones in wake of navy-base shooting - January 14, 2020