A retirement near the beach can be had for less than you might think.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Where Should I Retire?: I’m 66, get $26,300 a year in Social Security and want to live in a small city by the ocean — so where should I retire? - July 10, 2021
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help you know when it’s time to hold stocks or fold them - July 10, 2021
- Capitol Report: These 7 markets are the target of Biden’s new anti-monopoly executive order - July 10, 2021