Whirlpool Corp. WHR shares rose in the extended session Monday after the company topped Wall Street earnings estimates. Whirlpool shares rose 3.5% after hours, following a 0.2% decline in the regular session to close at $140.70. The company reported first-quarter net income of $179 million, or $3.27 a share, versus net income of $313 million, or $5.33 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were $2.66 a share, compared with $5.31 a share in the year-ago period. Revenue declined to $4.65 billion from $4.92 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast $2.15 a share on revenue of $4.49 billion. The company reaffirmed adjusted earnings of $16 to $18 a share on revenue of $19.4 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast $15.88 a share on revenue of $18.98 billion.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

