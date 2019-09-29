Whistleblower to testify before Schiff committee

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that an agreement has been reached under which the whistleblower will testify before the committee “very soon.” The California Democrat was appearing on the ABC Sunday-morning news program “This Week.” Schiff said testimony from the whistleblower, whose complaint alleged President Trump sought to leverage the power of his office and U.S. foreign policy to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election, would be heard without a “minder” from the Justice Department or White House on hand.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

