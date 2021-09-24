Bloomberg News reported Thursday that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the Cold War-era law is under consideration as a means of forcing better transparency from companies, to ease production bottlenecks and identify potential hoarding of chips.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : White House again raises using defense act to address chip shortage: report - September 23, 2021
- : This is why this super-successful growth investor no longer owns Tesla shares - September 23, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Barry Diller’s IAC may purchase magazine publisher Meredith - September 23, 2021